'A rare and special thing': Oliver was able to return to public school after 3 years in a private special ed placement. Why is his story so unusual?

“The county doesn’t seem to be able to handle kids on the spectrum,” she said. “If you have a child that has any behavior issue that needs to be worked out, they just ship them off.”

After the suspension, the Sargents met with the school and their Individualized Education Program team to try to come up with a solution. But because of the policy that would require Oliver to be sent home whenever he showed aggressive behavior, the family didn’t think it would work out. They recently moved into Roanoke and Oliver is attending Patrick Henry High School this fall.

“His teacher was great, but the administration did not want him there,” Daphne said. “That’s just how I felt. I didn’t want to go through another school year where he was getting suspended. That’s not good for him. The county schools are great, they’re just deficient when it comes to training and policy for kids like Oliver. It isn’t right how they handle it.”

County special education director Elisabeth Harman said every child’s situation and behavior are unique, so she could not make a generalization about whether the policy is too harsh.