Unusual public dissent, and an allegation that Republican politics are driving a push to widen Roanoke County's school reopening plan, led to the abrupt resignation from the chairman's role of board member Don Butzer.
School administrators' proposed return to school plan calls for daily instruction for pre-K through second grade and twice-weekly in-person instruction, supplemented by remote learning, for third through 12th graders. Superintendent Ken Nicely said Wednesday that it's possible third graders could attend daily in person, too. Board members have debated whether it's better to stringently follow the recommended health guidelines or vary from them to send more students back.
Butzer said in his resignation letter to the board and Nicely that he didn't feel he could be effective as chair any longer, and "more importantly I feel that [I] have lost the confidence of the majority of the Board." He will remain on the board as a member.
A pivotal factor in his decision was finding out three school board members were invited to a meeting "to organize against" the recommended return to school plan, he wrote in the letter, obtained Thursday by The Roanoke Times. Butzer confirmed the authenticity of the letter but declined to comment further.
"Since I have been on the School Board we have been an apolitical body not swayed by political parties or personal political beliefs," Butzer wrote in the letter, implying that has since changed.
Though Butzer claimed the meeting was held by local Republican leaders, board member Tim Greenway, who attended with David Linden, said the meeting was organized by parents. Mike Wray said he was invited but did not attend. State Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, and Roanoke County Republican Committee Chairman Dan Webb also attended.
Webb said the meeting, held Sunday, was a politically mixed group. He was invited to the group, a committee of parents called "Reopen Roanoke County Schools," after he publicly voiced his thoughts on a more normal reopening. He also wrote an op-ed, published in The Roanoke Times, calling for the school board to go back to the drawing board.
"I’m aware that people are attacking me as a Republican operative,” Webb said, but he rejects the notion he’s involved for his politics. He emphasized that he wrote the piece as a private citizen who has children in Roanoke County schools, not because of his involvement with politics.
Still, Republican politicians across Virginia have made opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam's school reopening guidelines part of a broader criticism of the Democrat's handling of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
McNamara, a former member of the county board of supervisors, said he attended Sunday's meeting after parents asked him to "provide a state perspective."
Greenway said Sunday's meeting centered around discussion "about going back to school in a more normal fashion."
He has been a vocal proponent of sending at least third through fifth graders back daily, if not all students. Linden and Wray have voiced support for sending all elementary students back. Jason Moretz said he would support sending more students back if there's a "safe" option. Butzer has said he won't support a plan that isn't backed by local health officials.
Greenway expanded on his position Thursday, saying that he was extremely concerned about students' academic progress and well-being if they don't return to school more normally, especially those from disadvantaged families.
He believes the risks of students staying out of the classroom outweigh COVID-19 risks, although he also said, "there's still no clear guidance, I don't think. And you mix in all this data together with all different groups, and it leads you to not know exactly what the risks are or what they are not." He also said he understands teachers' concerns about health and safety.
During Wednesday's work session, the board elected Mike Wray, previously vice chair, as chair; David Linden was elected vice chair.
Linden was unable to be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.
Staff writer Amy Friedenberger contributed to this report.
