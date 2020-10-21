As COVID cases go up, Radford University fraternity placed on interim suspension for party

Radford University placed the Rho Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on interim suspension this week for hosting an off-campus party that exceeded the school's 10-person gathering limit.

The school's announcement comes as its coronavirus dashboard data Tuesday showed 59 new COVID-19 cases from 270 tests at the student health center over the last week. The city has also seen a spike in cases over the last several days after the rate had gone down in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, the university has reported 489 on-campus cases since August and the city has 886 total cases, according to health department data.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the New River Valley Health District director, told media Tuesday that the uptick in cases are due to close social contact by people on campus and in the community. She said her department has still not found cases on campus spreading to the greater Radford population.

In an email to the campus community sent out Tuesday, President Brian Hemphill said half of the 59 new cases could be attributed to the frat party. Hemphill had a simple message: "We can do better, and we must do better!"