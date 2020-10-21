As COVID cases go up, Radford University fraternity placed on interim suspension for party

Radford University placed the Rho Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on interim suspension this week for hosting an off-campus party that exceeded the school's 10-person gathering limit.
The school's announcement comes as its coronavirus dashboard data Tuesday showed 59 new COVID-19 cases from 270 tests at the student health center over the last week. The city has also seen a spike in cases over the last several days after the rate had gone down in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, the university has reported 489 on-campus cases since August and the city has 886 total cases, according to health department data.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, the New River Valley Health District director, told media Tuesday that the uptick in cases are due to close social contact by people on campus and in the community. She said her department has still not found cases on campus spreading to the greater Radford population.
In an email to the campus community sent out Tuesday, President Brian Hemphill said half of the 59 new cases could be attributed to the frat party. Hemphill had a simple message: "We can do better, and we must do better!"
The university is treating the fraternity and the members involved as it has other students who've been found to have committed such violations this semester, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
"As a result of the interim suspension, the local chapter has been required to cease all operations and is being afforded a conduct hearing. The University also notified the national office regarding the specific actions of the local chapter and through the national process, the local chapter may be subject to additional disciplinary actions and related sanctions," Scaggs wrote in an email. "Additionally, individual students found responsible will face disciplinary action and could be suspended from the University depending upon their level of involvement."
Since the beginning of July, there have been 465 total incident reports, involving charges of endangering conduct and/or failure to comply, Scaggs wrote. Any infractions involving COVID-19 violations fall under one or both of these two charges.
"Depending on the facts related to the infraction, a single student can have both charges. The total incidents... involve 384 unique students," she wrote. "During the same time last year, there were 44 incidents of failure to comply and 70 incidents of endangering conduct. The numbers were very similar in 2018. As a result, the increase can be attributed to COVID-19 related violations."
Since the semester started, 14 students have been suspended for violating rules related to the pandemic, according to Scaggs. Additionally, seven student organizations have been placed on interim suspension.
Scaggs wrote that there are a variety of ways the university finds out about these instances but did not specify how the school learned about the aforementioned party.
Virginia Tech has also suspended students for similar reasons. Assistant Vice President for University Relations, Mark Owczarski, wrote in an email that 101 students have received interim suspensions this semester for not following COVID-related public health guidelines, and three Greek organizations have also been disciplined.
"As a University, we have provided a safe learning and living environment, but continued compliance and social responsibility are critical for those efforts to be successful at the individual level," Hemphill wrote. "Please stay focused and finish the semester strong!"
