Bedford County student wins regional spelling bee, headed to D.C.

A Bedford County student has won The Roanoke Times Regional Spelling Bee and will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.

Graham Woodruff, a seventh grader at Forest Middle School, won after 33 rounds in a virtual competition against finalists from 16 other school divisions, according to a recognition by Bedford County Public Schools. The Roanoke Times Bee has not been held in person since 2019 because of the pandemic. Plans are to return it to an in-person format in 2023.