Bedford County student wins regional spelling bee, headed to D.C.

A Bedford County student has won The Roanoke Times Regional Spelling Bee and will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.
Graham Woodruff, a seventh grader at Forest Middle School, won after 33 rounds in a virtual competition against finalists from 16 other school divisions, according to a recognition by Bedford County Public Schools. The Roanoke Times Bee has not been held in person since 2019 because of the pandemic. Plans are to return it to an in-person format in 2023.
Other finalists in The Roanoke Times Spelling Bee were:
Solara Kern, a fifth grader from Callaghan Elementary School, representing Alleghany County Public Schools.
Autumn Nelson, a sixth grader from Bland County Elementary School, representing Bland County Public Schools.
Lily Schroder, a sixth grader from Read Mountain Middle School, representing Botetourt County Public Schools.
Aiden Bai, a sixth grader from Faith Christian School.
Ryder Quesenberry, a sixth grader from Indian Valley Elementary School, representing Floyd County Public Schools.
Riley Gordon, an eighth grader from Benjamin Franklin Middle School, representing Franklin County Public Schools.
Joanna Jackson, a seventh grader from Eastern Elementary/Middle School, representing Giles County Public Schools.
Rohan Prabu, an eighth grader from James River Day School.
Caroline Gibbs, a fifth grader from Belview Elementary School, representing Montgomery County Public Schools.
Micah Xavayong, an eighth grader from New Covenant School.
Nina Bucey-Card, a fifth grader from Pulaski Elementary School, representing Pulaski County Public Schools.
Ayush Pinnamaraju, an eighth grader from Cave Spring Middle School, representing Roanoke County Public Schools.
Leela Hamden, a fifth grader from West Salem Elementary School, representing Salem City Public Schools.
Allyson Gutierrez, an eighth grader from Chilhowie Middle School, representing Smyth County Public Schools.
Will Cruikshank, a sixth grader from St. John Neumann Academy in Blacksburg.
Alyssa Marie Pickett, a sixth grader from Fort Chiswell Middle School, representing Wythe County Public Schools.