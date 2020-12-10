Botetourt County School Board approves $21.45 million, 5-year capital improvement plan

Getting kids to school is a big deal. So is keeping them warm, dry and safe once they get there.
Those are among the needs the Botetourt County school system prioritized in its latest capital improvement plan. The county school board on Thursday unanimously approved the five-year plan in its regular meeting.
It adds up to $3.09 million for the 2022 fiscal year, and $21.45 million through 2025-26.
The capital improvement plan is separate from the division’s operating budget. Both are subject to approval by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors approve the requests only, and the school system has autonomy on how to spend the money.
Atop the list was transportation, where the school division wants to spend $937,500 in the next fiscal year and $4.39 million over the next five to update its bus fleet with 10 new buses of varying passenger size.
Roof work would ramp up over the next five years, according to the plan. The system wants $90,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year to recoat the roof on a wing of Lord Botetourt High School ($50,000) and to replace the gymnasium roof at Central Academy Middle School. The following four years would see nine roofs replaced for $5.27 million. Half of Lord Botetourt high's 120,000 square feet of roofing needs work.
Fire alarm panel replacements and heating/air conditioning systems are part of a mechanical, electrical and plumbing list that adds up to $268,755 for the coming fiscal year and $3.89 million over the five-year course. The board wants $948,000 in 2021-22 and $2.169 million over the next five fiscal years for such safety and security items as a visitor management system and cameras.
The capital improvement plan would have $650,000 to replace playgrounds over the five years in question. The first year would see visiting-side bleachers replaced at six schools ($220,000) and tracks replaced at seven ($395,000).
The division’s capital improvements fund had already experienced a seven-figure windfall. Such novel coronavirus-related factors as fewer students in buildings, fewer field trips, canceled sports seasons and reduced bus schedules left the schools with a nearly $1.6 million surplus. The board of supervisors on Tuesday approved transferring that year-end balance to the fund.
