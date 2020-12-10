Botetourt County School Board approves $21.45 million, 5-year capital improvement plan

Getting kids to school is a big deal. So is keeping them warm, dry and safe once they get there.

Those are among the needs the Botetourt County school system prioritized in its latest capital improvement plan. The county school board on Thursday unanimously approved the five-year plan in its regular meeting.

It adds up to $3.09 million for the 2022 fiscal year, and $21.45 million through 2025-26.

The capital improvement plan is separate from the division’s operating budget. Both are subject to approval by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors approve the requests only, and the school system has autonomy on how to spend the money.

Atop the list was transportation, where the school division wants to spend $937,500 in the next fiscal year and $4.39 million over the next five to update its bus fleet with 10 new buses of varying passenger size.

Roof work would ramp up over the next five years, according to the plan. The system wants $90,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year to recoat the roof on a wing of Lord Botetourt High School ($50,000) and to replace the gymnasium roof at Central Academy Middle School. The following four years would see nine roofs replaced for $5.27 million. Half of Lord Botetourt high's 120,000 square feet of roofing needs work.