Botetourt leaders recap a pandemic-dominated 2020 in state of county addresses

Pandemic concerns, broadband access and new construction were among the topics as Botetourt County leaders delivered state of the county addresses.
The Friday morning session, which the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce organized, streamed live from the county administration building in Daleville due to COVID-19 distancing requirements. Last year's house was full, County Administrator Gary Larrowe noted in his introduction.
Blue Ridge District Supervisor Billy Martin, who recently completed a year as chairman of the board of supervisors, opened his segment by recognizing first responders, teachers and school staff, medical professionals and other essential workers.
They “have all worked hard to keep life as normal as possible” in the county, where more than 1,800 people have been ill with the novel coronavirus, Martin said.
CARES Act money, which sprang from the U.S. government’s pandemic response last year, helped the county provide assistance and better broadband activity. Botetourt officials delivered more than $264,000 in grants to small businesses and more than $157,000 to 50 farmers, Martin said.
“Every business and farm receiving money had been adversely impacted by the global pandemic, and I am happy we were able to assist them in this way,” he said.
The board approved more than $3 million in CARES Act money, plus other grants from the commonwealth, to expand broadband to more than 1,400 homes and businesses.
Earlier this week, new board chairman Mac Scothorn announced during the supervisors meeting that the county and one of its broadband partners, Lumos, had just received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the state. The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative will help install fiber for high-speed internet at 548 addresses that include 30 businesses, according to a news release from Lumos and the county.
That money will fund about 52% of the project, with the county and internet company putting up the rest, according to the news release. The goal is to have all the new fiber service put in by mid-2022, with many addresses able to access it later this year.
When all current projects are finished, 85% of the county will have web access, which is essential in conditions that are forcing so many to work from home, Martin said.
Many children have been studying from home. “The lack of quality broadband in the county became apparent quickly,” school board Chairwoman Anna Weddle said during her segment.
The new fiber project will install 59 more miles of fiber-optic cable, including areas near Wheatland Road, Old Hollow Road, Lithia and Exit 162 at U.S. 11, according to the news release. That adds to the more than 1,400 residents and businesses included in announcements last year.
County schools worked to get lessons to children as efficiently as they could, while teachers learned and implemented the state-contracted Canvas learning management system, Weddle said. The division got Chromebooks into the hands of each K-12 student, she said.
Meanwhile, the county opened Colonial Elementary School, its first new building since the mid-1990s, and provided free lunch pick-ups daily to students across the county, said Weddle, who was the board’s vice chair last year.
She noted that last year — in the first edition of the state of the county address — the theme was “full of hope.”
The second time around for the address, “there is still hope and optimism, but we have perseverance,” Weddle said.
Among the school system's 2021 goals is launching its virtual learning academy and addressing capital concerns, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said in a pre-recorded segment. The division purchased six new buses last year, and leaders hope to continue updating the fleet.
Other county highlights, according to Martin’s segment, include:
- The Community Development department issued 823 building permits, a 5% increase over 2019. The permits were valued at nearly $62 million, an 8% increase from last year.
- The Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail listed an average daily population of 141 but no cases of COVID-19.