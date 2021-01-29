Botetourt leaders recap a pandemic-dominated 2020 in state of county addresses

The board approved more than $3 million in CARES Act money, plus other grants from the commonwealth, to expand broadband to more than 1,400 homes and businesses.

Earlier this week, new board chairman Mac Scothorn announced during the supervisors meeting that the county and one of its broadband partners, Lumos, had just received a nearly $1.4 million grant from the state. The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative will help install fiber for high-speed internet at 548 addresses that include 30 businesses, according to a news release from Lumos and the county.

That money will fund about 52% of the project, with the county and internet company putting up the rest, according to the news release. The goal is to have all the new fiber service put in by mid-2022, with many addresses able to access it later this year.

When all current projects are finished, 85% of the county will have web access, which is essential in conditions that are forcing so many to work from home, Martin said.

Many children have been studying from home. “The lack of quality broadband in the county became apparent quickly,” school board Chairwoman Anna Weddle said during her segment.