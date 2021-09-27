Bradley, Sizemore-Hernandez reappointed to Salem School Board

Two Salem School Board members were reappointed by city council Monday night.

Teresa Sizemore-Hernandez will serve out a three-year term on the school board, beginning Jan. 1, the city council decided unanimously. She was first named to the board in April, to fill the seat formerly held by Mike Chiglinksy.

Nancy Bradley was reappointed for a fourth term, having served since 2012. The council voted 4-1 to reappoint Bradley, with Vice Mayor Jim Wallace casting the lone dissenting vote.

“I think Dr. Bradley is very well qualified and she has served us well for 12 years,” Wallace said. “But at the same time, I think it’s important to have new ideas on the school board, and new perspectives.”

The council held a public hearing earlier in September regarding school board appointments, during which multiple citizens spoke in favor of both Bradley and Sizemore-Hernandez. Both candidates also spoke on their willingness to continue serving the schools.

Reappointment of both board members came after a closed session at the end of the council’s meeting Monday night.

The next council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Meetings for the foreseeable future are returning to the Salem Civic Center, which allows for more social distancing than the council chambers in city hall, said Mayor Renee Turk.

