Colleges in Virginia should do more COVID-19 testing to stop transmission, experts say

JMU said its relatively low testing rate — 46 tests per 100 students — did not take into account an additional 5,446 tests it facilitated through the Virginia Department of Health.

Unlike Tech, UVa and other schools, JMU did not ask students to secure a negative test before arriving on campus or to be tested upon arrival.

Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs at JMU, said that in the fall “the test option we had was two days to get a result.” He said, “you can’t really do much with that positive result.”

This semester, thanks to the state, JMU plans to conduct 6,400 rapid tests — with a 15-minute turnaround — as on-campus students arrive.

“It’s hard to know if any one thing or two things or 12 things would have made the fall different,” Miller said. “I’m proud ... we did come back, and it was successful. I didn’t want to just throw in the towel and say, ‘That was really hard. Let’s stop.’”

'They handled it really well'

Nicolette Gaff said she is looking forward to the spring semester on Tech’s campus. Even though all her classes are online, it has been a challenge to meet new people, and, to save money, her roommate dropped out to attend community college.