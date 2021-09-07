Craig County Schools closed Tuesday for contact tracing

Craig County Schools are closed Tuesday while administration conducts COVID-19 contact tracing, officials said.

The school closures Tuesday are related to coronavirus exposures among staff and students that occurred over the weekend, said an email from Superintendent Jeanette Warwick.

An update on case numbers was not available as of Tuesday morning, but Warwick said updates will be provided as appropriate.

The division closed its elementary, middle and high schools for sanitation and for other "common-sense" reasons, said board member Faye Powers.

“It's just common sense that you would close school for the safety of the children when you have a case or two," Powers said. “We're trying to keep the children and our staff safe."

The division posted on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Monday that schools would be closed Tuesday but did not give a reason, leading parents in the comments wondering and speculating why.

As of Aug. 31, there were three students and one staff with active coronavirus cases in Craig County Schools, according to an email from the superintendent.