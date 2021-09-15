Craig County superintendent to retire

Craig County Superintendent Jeanette Warwick announced her retirement during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

“In the 12 years I have been in Craig County, it has been a joy to sign diplomas and congratulate seniors that were with me when I was principal at the elementary school,” Warwick said. “I can only hope that I have made a small difference.”

She said after 32 years in public education, her retirement is effective Nov. 30, though she is willing to remain longer in an advisory role to help a new superintendent smoothly transition.

“You don’t go into teaching for the money,” Warwick said. “You go into teaching because you have a passion and a love for kids."

Warwick started her teaching career in Norfolk, but moved back home to Roanoke, working for schools in Roanoke city and county as well as Montgomery County before joining Craig County in 2009.

“Every decision I have made as an administrator… I make the decision as if I were making it for my daughter or my granddaughter,” Warwick said.