Cyber incident unplugs Roanoke College network

What Roanoke College officials are describing as a cyber incident has caused the college to disconnect its computer network while the issue is resolved, college officials said.

The FBI and Virginia State Police are investigating the situation, which was first reported Saturday, said Roanoke College Director of Public Relations Teresa Gereaux.

“It does seem like it has impacted much of the college’s systems,” Gereaux said Wednesday. “The extent we’re not sure of at this point.”

It is too early for the college to tell whether the incident is a cyberattack, or if the problem was caused by something else.

“I believe that is the concern,” Gereaux said of a potential attack. “I don’t know if that has been determined for sure through the investigation yet.”

It is also too early to know what data might have been affected, or when the Roanoke College network will be restored. Until then, employees and students are being asked not to log in to their campus computers. The fall semester ended before Thanksgiving with grades due from faculty by Dec. 3.