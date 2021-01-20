Dashboards track COVID-19 cases, outbreaks at Virginia colleges

Another 27 outbreaks are “pending closure,” meaning 28 days have passed without a new case, but official closure may be delayed due to a lag in data processing, according to the department.

James Madison University in Harrisonburg — which shuttered campus last fall after a spike in cases — was noticeably absent from the department’s outbreak dashboard.

Melissa Gordon, a health department spokeswoman said, “only COVID-19 outbreaks investigated by the local health departments and associated cases and deaths related to the outbreak, as defined by public health surveillance criteria, are included on the dashboard. Higher Education institutions that do not meet this criteria will not be included on the list.”

The department also said Tuesday that a separate dashboard hosted by colleges and universities — accessible at www.covid19.va.education — will compile case counts across institutions.

As of last Wednesday, there were 143 active cases of COVID-19 across the nine institutions that submitted data, that dashboard shows. Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond reported 106 of those.

Yet these data also appear to be undercounted or outdated.