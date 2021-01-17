Employees at Virginia Tech, Radford University express high interest in COVID-19 vaccine

One faculty member wrote, “I will only teach face to face in the spring semester if I am able to have the vaccine before I meet with students in person.”

For those who indicated they were not likely to get vaccinated, many comments expressed concerns about their history of allergies and other health conditions. Adverse reactions to the vaccine have found to be exceedingly rare.

Politics, and misinformation, also played a factor.

“Don’t trust a rushed Trump vaccine,” one employee wrote.

Another praised the outgoing president, but also said they would not get the vaccine.

“I appreciate the unprecedented collaboration that our President, President Trump, was instrumental in forming to get the vaccine created, which is an admirable accomplishment, but I feel further testing of the safety of the vaccine is needed,” the employee wrote. “I appreciate how severe the virus can be, but with a death rate of close to 1% the risk out weighs [sic] the possible benefit. I am taking all other recommended measures to not get Covid, but I will not take the vaccine.”

(The mortality rate of COVID-19 varies widely based on a person’s age and health conditions. In Virginia, 5,706 people had died of the disease as of Saturday.)

“I really hope none of my peers have fallen for anti-vaccine propaganda,” wrote another Tech employee, who indicated they would get vaccinated. “That said, I prioritize vaccination for the people who are in the most danger every day: grocery and large retail store employees, bar and restaurant staff, and medical personnel.”

