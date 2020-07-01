All Faith Christian School students will return to the classroom in person for the fall semester while following social distancing recommendations, school officials announced Wednesday. Classes will start on time Aug. 19.
“On all fronts, we are positioning FCS to offer an exemplary opportunity — ON CAMPUS and only if necessary, online,” said Head of School Peter Baur.
Baur said online learning will take place only if there is a government-mandated school shut down or circumstances where the “proper response” is to move online.
The size of enrollment and number of classrooms means social distancing recommendations will be followed, the news release stated. Extracurricular activities and athletics will be available as permitted.
The school is also planning to follow federal guidelines for cleaning and “will seek to be prudent and reasonable” with other health guidelines. A medical advisory panel will guide decisions, the news release stated.
Other area private schools, including North Cross School and Roanoke Catholic School, also have announced plans to return to daily in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
Roanoke Valley public schools are still in the process of creating and approving their return to school plans.
