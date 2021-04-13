 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferrum College plans in-person ceremony for 2020 graduates
0 comments

Ferrum College plans in-person ceremony for 2020 graduates

{{featured_button_text}}

Ferrum College plans to hold two big graduation ceremonies on back-to-back days.

The first commencement, a kind of make-up ceremony for the class of 2020, will take place at 6 p.m. April 30 in Adams Stadium. Last year, the 2020 class graduation was held virtually. Ferrum officials said then that they hoped to redo the event in person at a later date so that students and families invested in that walk across the stage to receive a diploma could still have that milestone.

The second commencement, for the class of 2021, happens in the same stadium starting at 10 a.m. May 1. New York Times bestselling author Jeff Selingo will be the keynote speaker. The 2021 ceremony will be livestreamed.

In compliance with state caps on attendance, graduates in both ceremonies can invite a maximum of four guests.

2020 graduates who wish to participate in the in-person ceremony must register by April 28 using the online form at http://bit.ly/2020FerrumTix.

— Mike Allen

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert