Former Virginia Tech student loses lawsuit against police

While in jail on the gun charge, Zhao was expelled from the university on campus code violations. He unsuccessfully sued the university for damages in federal court.

When the gun charge was tried in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a judge declared there were major problems with the prosecution’s case and ruled for Zhao before the trial even reached closing arguments or jury deliberations.

Zhao’s possession of a rifle was alleged to have been illegal on the grounds that he coupled it with a 30-round magazine when shooting at a Montgomery County range. A magazine that size would have made the gun an assault weapon prohibited for someone with his visa status.

However, the defense presented evidence to indicate that Zhao had used a 20-round magazine, which he was entitled to possess. Upon release from the custody of local authorities, Zhao was detained by federal immigration authorities. Tech’s action to terminate his status as a student had by that time triggered the loss of his visa.

In suing the police, Zhao alleged that two officers conspired to fabricate evidence against him, mislead a local magistrate to obtain search warrants and try to prosecute him for a crime which they knew he did not commit, according to the recent ruling, which was signed by U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski.