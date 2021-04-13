Franklin County High plans prom by the lake

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County High School seniors, if things go according to plan, will have a prom on lakefront property.

During Monday’s regular meeting of the Franklin County School Board, high school principal Jon Crutchfield described the challenges of finding an outdoor venue to host a socially distanced prom for the 478-strong senior class.

“Somebody recommended Parkway Marina,” Crutchfield said. Situated on a 5-acre peninsula on the Bedford County side of Smith Mountain Lake, the marina turned out to be “perfect for a prom.”

He elaborated, “You can control who goes in and out,” and noted that the marina’s owner has been enthusiastic about helping the kids, offering a deal that made it “cheaper to go there than to host it in our Central Gym.”

The high school plans for the prom to take place May 15.

Crutchfield also gave the school board the proposed date, time and place for the district’s socially distanced 2021 high school graduation: 7 p.m. June 10 in the school’s Cy Dillon Stadium. The graduation ceremony will take place “rain or shine,” he said.

“I can have 30% of my stadium capacity,” he said. “I think we’re going to give every graduate three tickets, and that’s going to be right at that capacity limit, so we feel really, really good about it.”

