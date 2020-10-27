Franklin County looks to next semester to expand in-person classes

“We’re in the proverbial ‘caught between a rock and a hard place,’” said P.D. Hambrick, who represents the Union Hall district. “We’re just in a situation right now where, you know, we’re doing the best we can with what we have. We’re kind of shooting in the dark and hoping we hit the target.”

Church said that with the help of grant funding, the school system has given out more than 90 internet hot spots to families, and is looking to distribute more. “It is helping some. I can’t help folks who don’t have a data signal at all. We’ve had families that have connected with us and we are seeing some success with that.”

The board also heard from staff about efforts to help parents who are having difficulty with the virtual platforms, including home visits by principals.

“We’re not going to change,” conceded Snow Creek Representative G.B. Washburn, who had been arguing for making the switch to five days in the second nine weeks. “From the conversations tonight, there’s a lot of positive things that are being done.”

In December 2019, Church announced that he intended to retire in August, but in March, when the COVID-19 crisis began in earnest, he agreed to stay on through December of this year. The school board scheduled interviews from Oct. 13 through Monday in the search for his replacement.

The Franklin County School Board heard an assessment Monday of what it would take to have students back in the classroom for at least four days a week under pandemic conditions. The board’s consensus was that conditions aren’t right for making that leap, at least not yet.

