Franklin County School Board makes mask wearing parents' choice

They also maintained policy was violated when the board allowed a second item about granting an easement for a broadband cell tower at Callaway Elementary School on the agenda, as the meeting was originally intended to only address mask policy. Board Chair Julie Nix said the board was trying to hold a vote on the tower in a timely fashion after receiving a request for consideration from Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow.

The mood of the meeting remained tense as Jason Guilliams, the school system’s director of operations, presented a recommendation from staff that mask wearing for students on school grounds be a matter of parents’ choice, but mandatory on school buses.

When Union Hall Representative P.D. Hambrick expressed concern that having unmasked teachers instructing unmasked students will turn a classroom into a “Petri dish,” that drew laughs of disbelief from some members of the audience.

When Atchue tried to make a case for mask wearing, angry shouts drowned him out. Nix had to pound her gavel to call the meeting back to order before Atchue could finish.