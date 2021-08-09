Franklin County School Board passes mask requirement, but with an asterisk

ROCKY MOUNT — Two days before public school begins in Franklin County, the school board changed its mask requirement policy in a way that left a back door open for those who don't want it to be mandatory for children.

Masks will required for all students, but exemptions will be allowed for medical or religious reasons without need for any proof to be provided. The motion offered by Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick at Monday’s school board meeting passed unanimously after intense debate and three failed proposals.

Following a round of passionate public comment from 15 speakers, most of whom opposed making mask-wearing mandatory for children, school Superintendent Bernice Cobbs presented a recommendation that masks be required for all students, staff and visitors, in light of a state directive that school districts must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

During the debate that followed, school district attorney Steve Maddy told the the board that he could not recommend countermanding state Senate Bill 1303 — a law that mandates mask-wearing, passed with bipartisan support and effective until August 2022.

