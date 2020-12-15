Franklin County school board sticks to planned 4 days a week reopening

ROCKY MOUNT — Cole Hanson was a high-achieving student before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns of Franklin County school buildings.
When he could go to school in person, he had a team of teachers who helped him excel despite a combination of autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and executive function challenges. He’s failing now because he’s been unable to adjust to virtual learning, the 15-year-old Franklin County High School sophomore said.
The small protest he and his mother held at Monday’s meeting of the Franklin County School Board illustrated how tensions persist over how far schools should reopen, even as the district stuck by a plan to have in-person instruction happening four days a week by Jan. 26 for households that prefer that option.
“He feels like he is failing not just himself, but everyone,” said Cole’s mother, Michaelynn Hanson, speaking before the board at the start of its meeting. The Hansons brought signs protesting classes staying all-virtual. One of the signs Cole held up read, “I’m a student, not a criminal. Please let me out of solitary confinement.”
The high school has ended up going entirely virtual through the end of 2020 because of staff shortages caused by quarantining in response to COVID-19 reports, as the county experiences a surge in cases that has not abated since early October. Nonetheless, a unanimous school board vote Nov. 9 set the goal to reopen four days a week in January.
One board member, Gills Creek District Representative Jon Atchue, regretted his vote in the days that followed that decision. In a commentary published Nov. 25 in The Roanoke Times and The Franklin News-Post, he wrote, “I think the School Board made a bad decision on November 9th; I know I did.”
During the November meeting, the board rejected 6-2 a detailed plan presented by staff that allowed in-person class four days a week dependent on the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the county at any given time. The motion that did pass did not make conditions for keeping schools open contingent on federal and state statistics and warning systems.
“Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind and further risk our teachers, community and students by further opening schools prematurely,” Atchue wrote in his editorial.
Monday, during an update on how the district is managing pandemic issues, Atchue made a motion to add back into the reopening plan the contingencies based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health tools and metrics. “The finish line is close, let’s not roll the dice now,” he said, referring to the U.S. distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine that began Monday.
After Atchue read his motion, Michaelynn Hanson interjected from the audience: “Then we should probably just scrap the whole school year.”
Member-at-large Penny Blue seconded Atchue’s motion, but the other six members, without elaborating, all voted against it. Parents and families gathered in the meeting hall — reduced to seating only 25 because of social distancing restrictions — applauded.
It’s clear that given the choice, more Franklin County households prefer sending children to school in person, with the number rising because of frustrations with the virtual learning experience. Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Rogers shared that at the start of the school year, 2,036 students were signed up for 100% virtual learning. The second semester there will be 1,080.
“I was quite amazed that we’re having almost 50% return,” Rogers said. “I was surprised at how many parents, coming back four days a week was what they wanted.”
The meeting happened to be the first presided over by Bernice Cobbs, promoted as of Dec. 1 from Franklin County High School's assistant principal to county schools superintendent. Cobbs is the first Black educator and the first woman to hold that job.
She won praise at Monday’s meeting for a new district-wide program with Saturday morning hours intended to provide tutoring to students who have fallen behind in math and also provide internet access in an indoor setting.
Presented to the board by K-12 Director of Curriculum Brenda Muse, the program, which also offers a light breakfast and take-home lunch, begins this week. Staffing will be paid through a combination of federal CARES Act funds and individual schools’ Prevention, Intervention and Remediation funds.
Muse said the Saturday tutoring program could be expanded to cover other core subjects. The board approved the plan unanimously, to more applause.
“Dr. Cobbs, to me this is just proof of what you said you would do, hit the ground running,” said Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato. “A big concern for me was having parents sit in the parking lot, particularly with five or six children in the car,” to access school internet when they had none at home. “I could just cry I’m so happy.”
