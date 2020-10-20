Franklin County school employees to get year-end bonus

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to give year-end bonuses to all teachers and staff in the county school system.
Under the proposal outlined Tuesday afternoon by schools Superintendent Mark Church during the board’s regular meeting, the system’s 1,238 full-time employees will each receive a $1,000 bonus, and the 65 part-time employees will each receive $500.
The bonuses are meant as an additional reward for school employees managing the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can tell you that your teachers and our support staff have just done an outstanding job,” Church told the board.
The funds for the bonuses, totaling about $1.37 million with inclusion of Social Security tax, comes from a $1.89 million carryover that resulted from the school closures, reduced and frozen spending and hiring freezes put in place when the pandemic brought in-person instruction to a halt in March.
Supervisors expressed sympathy for the plight of the county’s teachers, many of whom are teaching two hybrid classes with in-person and virtual instruction, and in some cases also teaching students taking online-only classes.
“We have teachers that are at their wits' end with everything that’s going on,” said Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell, who believed the bonuses “would be huge to just give them a little more of a boost that they need just to keep doing the job they’re doing.”
The full $1.78 million appropriation that supervisors signed off on also included $410,000 to complete repairs to the Ferrum Elementary School cafeteria air conditioning system by summer 2021.
Tuesday, the board also approved on a 5-1 vote using $63,000 to pay for a software update that will allow the county to collect real estate tax in two biannual payments rather than one payment at the end of the year. Supervisors approved changing over to a twice-a-year billing system in March.
Finance director Brian Carter told the board that the schedule involves testing the new system in 2021 and switching over completely in 2022, with the first bills under the new system going out in June 2022.
Contact Mike Allen at mike.allen@roanoke.com or 981-3236. Follow him on Twitter: @ArtsnExtras.
