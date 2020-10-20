Franklin County school employees to get year-end bonus

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to give year-end bonuses to all teachers and staff in the county school system.

Under the proposal outlined Tuesday afternoon by schools Superintendent Mark Church during the board’s regular meeting, the system’s 1,238 full-time employees will each receive a $1,000 bonus, and the 65 part-time employees will each receive $500.

The bonuses are meant as an additional reward for school employees managing the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I can tell you that your teachers and our support staff have just done an outstanding job,” Church told the board.

The funds for the bonuses, totaling about $1.37 million with inclusion of Social Security tax, comes from a $1.89 million carryover that resulted from the school closures, reduced and frozen spending and hiring freezes put in place when the pandemic brought in-person instruction to a halt in March.

Supervisors expressed sympathy for the plight of the county’s teachers, many of whom are teaching two hybrid classes with in-person and virtual instruction, and in some cases also teaching students taking online-only classes.