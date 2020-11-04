Local health director calls for high school sports to halt in light of rapid rise in COVID cases

The disease trajectory has been different in the health department's Near Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, and in the Far Southwest region, where the main health care provider, Ballad Health, is so overwhelmed with cases that it is limiting surgeries and other elective health procedures.

Morrow said she’d support any measures that would decrease the rise in cases, but she said it cannot be overemphasized that people have it in their power to do that on their own by limiting their contact with others, even with family members who don't live in their household.

“It’s not safe right now to cluster in groups,” she said. “I know that’s a hard message.”

She commended the school superintendents for their dedication to the safety of their children.

“I think there is a really strong understanding that right now, where we are with our numbers, every school district right now is in the red. It is not safe to have close contact sports,” she said.

She said she understands how important sports are to high school students’ identify, but if she had a child that age she would not allow her to play competitive sports right now.