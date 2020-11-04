Local health director calls for high school sports to halt in light of rapid rise in COVID cases

A public health official said Wednesday she has asked school superintendents to cancel contact sports because COVID-19 cases are increasing so rapidly that it puts children at risk.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a press briefing that all local schools are in the red zone, the highest risk assigned by the government's school metrics, and that the region is has substantial transmission of the virus with the rate continuing to increase.
Morrow said she talked with the school superintendents on Tuesday.
“At this point, it is just not safe to have really close contact. In our discussions, they asked us how we felt about close contact sports such as wrestling and even basketball. We have to say we would applaud any effort they have to reduce transmission by not having those sporting events,” she said. “Of course it is up to the individual school districts, but we certainly support every effort to Phase 1, Phase 2 here in Southwestern Virginia.”
Morrow was referring to restrictions that the governor imposed early in the pandemic on Virginia and to the phased reopening businesses and schools and the lifting of limits on gatherings.
She said the local health districts do not have the authority to impose mandates. Gov. Ralph Northam last week said he is considering restrictions in the region if cases continue to surge. Most of Virginia has seen a slight uptick in cases as cold weather forces people inside and into less ventilated spaces.
The disease trajectory has been different in the health department's Near Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, and in the Far Southwest region, where the main health care provider, Ballad Health, is so overwhelmed with cases that it is limiting surgeries and other elective health procedures.
Morrow said she’d support any measures that would decrease the rise in cases, but she said it cannot be overemphasized that people have it in their power to do that on their own by limiting their contact with others, even with family members who don't live in their household.
“It’s not safe right now to cluster in groups,” she said. “I know that’s a hard message.”
She commended the school superintendents for their dedication to the safety of their children.
“I think there is a really strong understanding that right now, where we are with our numbers, every school district right now is in the red. It is not safe to have close contact sports,” she said.
She said she understands how important sports are to high school students’ identify, but if she had a child that age she would not allow her to play competitive sports right now.
“I know that’s hard, and we do not say any of this lightly. I don’t want to undermine the importance of sports in our society, but our children’s safety comes first,” she said.
Morrow released a graphic that shows the weekly case counts in her districts jumping to 717 during the last week of October, or about 300 more cases than the last week of September.
As of Wednesday, 84 people have died in the districts. The youngest was 42 and the oldest, 101, with most of the people in their 70s and 80s.
The majority of the deaths are people who lived in long-term care homes. There are currently 14 outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and seven in other types of group homes.
There are currently 236 active cases of the virus in Roanoke residents and 307 active cases in residents of the Alleghany district. The majority of those, 264, are Roanoke County residents.
With the numbers escalating, Morrow again asked people with positive test results to help by reaching out to all those with whom they have had 15 minutes or more contact over 24 hours, for the two days prior to becoming ill or getting a positive result.
