Lord Botetourt High School classes canceled due to carbon monoxide leak

A carbon monoxide leak from a faulty HVAC system caused the cancellation of classes at Lord Botetourt High School in Botetourt County on Tuesday.

The cancellation was announced in the early morning, after mechanical sensors in the school detected a possible gas leak.

“When we first put out the announcement, we weren’t sure what it was,” Mike Moser, communications director for Botetourt County Public Schools, said.

The cause was determined to be a faulty exhaust on an HVAC system in the building, which began pumping carbon monoxide in small amounts back through the vents.

“Luckily, when we discovered it, most students were only just being picked up, so there were no students at the school yet,” Moser said.

The HVAC exhaust has since been repaired. Afternoon activities and sports were allowed to resume on Tuesday after air quality monitoring showed no trace of remaining carbon monoxide.

As Tuesday was the last day of classes before Thanksgiving break, students will be able to return when classes are set to resume on Monday.