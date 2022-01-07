Lynchburg-area colleges prepare COVID-19 strategies for new semester

As students prepare to return to colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area for the upcoming spring semester, school leaders are figuring out ways to bring them back amid surging coronavirus cases in the region.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 427 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

Last fall, some schools in the area decided to enforce mask and vaccine mandates, while others left the choices up to its students. This winter, colleges and universities in Central Virginia are having to adapt quickly as the omicron variant is causing cases to surge nationwide.

Liberty University, which will welcome students back Jan. 10, will not enforce a vaccine or a mask mandate, similar to its policies in the fall. The university updated its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period guidelines in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in late December.

A spokesperson for the school said students would need to provide a response to a survey, which must be completed at least 72 hours prior to returning to campus. This will indicate whether the student will need to be quarantined or isolated if they have been in contact with somebody who has COVID-19.

Randolph College announced Friday that the opening of the spring 2022 academic semester will be delayed until Jan. 31. "We believe this delay will hopefully allow this surge to run its course and also help us remain committed to an in-person learning environment," the school said in a statement.

The school also on Friday announced the decision to require booster shots for students who are eligible to receive them (and who do not have an approved religious or medical exemption).

"Those who are eligible should plan to receive your booster shot as soon as possible or by Jan. 28 at the latest," the university said.

Randolph College also has plans to test every student on campus on the first day back to class, said Brenda Edson, director of college relations.

This has been a successful strategy for the college in the past, Edson said. The school did the same thing when students returned from fall break in late 2021.

“We have done this several times after breaks and it works well,” Edson said.

Before students returned in the fall, the school required only students be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.

The University of Lynchburg, where classes resume Jan. 24, required students to be vaccinated before returning in the fall. It now will require students to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this month, according to its website.

It also will keep its mask mandate in place, requiring all students and teachers to wear masks in any indoor facility unless they are in their office, dorm, or if they are eating or drinking.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard says the school has had 78 cases of the virus since classes started in August.

Sweet Briar College, which resumes classes Jan. 11, will require all students and employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, including a booster shot, within two weeks of when they are eligible to receive the shot, according to a release on the school’s website.

Last semester, Sweet Briar required students and employees to be fully vaccinated before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The school also announced at the end of December it will require a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of returning to campus.

UL, LC and SBC join several other universities in the commonwealth requiring vaccinations and booster shots for students this semester.

The University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Radford University, Virginia Commonwealth University, the College of William & Mary, Virginia State University all added the requirement in the past two weeks.

Central Virginia Community College, despite not having any students who live on campus, still is working to combat COVID-19 for its employees and students, who usually commute from home. CVCC will begin classes for the spring semester Jan. 10.

According to Chris Bryant, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement, CVCC, because it is a non-residential community college, has the added benefit of offering its classes in several different formats, such as in-person, fully online or virtual real-time courses, which allows the school to have flexibility in the case of an outbreak.

Bryant also said for in-person classes, they will be requiring masks to be worn when on campus. The school also is registering classes below the assigned classroom’s capacity to ensure enough space to accommodate students in a socially distanced fashion.

There are no current vaccine mandates for teachers or students, but the school highly encourages students and teachers be vaccinated before returning to classes, according to the school’s COVID-19 resources website.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Jan. 5, 51.7% of the adult population in the City of Lynchburg has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 22.8% of adults have received a booster shot.