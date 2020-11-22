Montgomery School Board makes COVID system adjustment

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board has decided to no longer send out districtwide emails and phone calls whenever a positive COVID-19 case is reported.

Instead, the board decided to narrow the immediate reporting of each case to a specific school’s community — that means any staff or family tied to that school will know of the latest confirmed case at the campus.

But to maintain the intent of the previous policy, the board ordered district officials to provide a systemwide weekly roundup of case numbers. The elected body passed the new measures on a 6-1 vote.

The recent change came after county school officials told the board last week that they had been sending out notifications for nine consecutive days. They also told the board that about 15 to 20 families had reached out and asked the district to be unsubscribed from the notifications.

Jason Garretson, the district’s director of student services and safety, said those requests may have come from some parents’ wishes to hear his voice less frequently. He, however, said the district purposely picked him so as to have continuity in the voice that announces a case notification.