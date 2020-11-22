Montgomery School Board makes COVID system adjustment

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board has decided to no longer send out districtwide emails and phone calls whenever a positive COVID-19 case is reported.
Instead, the board decided to narrow the immediate reporting of each case to a specific school’s community — that means any staff or family tied to that school will know of the latest confirmed case at the campus.
But to maintain the intent of the previous policy, the board ordered district officials to provide a systemwide weekly roundup of case numbers. The elected body passed the new measures on a 6-1 vote.
The recent change came after county school officials told the board last week that they had been sending out notifications for nine consecutive days. They also told the board that about 15 to 20 families had reached out and asked the district to be unsubscribed from the notifications.
Jason Garretson, the district’s director of student services and safety, said those requests may have come from some parents’ wishes to hear his voice less frequently. He, however, said the district purposely picked him so as to have continuity in the voice that announces a case notification.
School Board member Sue Kass, who asked for a revisit of the schools’ notification policy, acknowledged the potential fatigue. She, though, said the community still needs to be aware of the coronavirus’ exact spread and even pushed for more details in the notifications themselves, an issue the board agreed to address in a future meeting.
“I think people have the right to know what’s going on in the entire community,” she said.
Of the recent system, Kass said: “I think it’s maybe a little too much right now for people.”
Board Member Mark Cherbaka cast the only opposing vote, saying afterward that the adjustment might have needed some community input.
The MCPS online dashboard on Wednesday showed a total of 43 cases in the district.
Another issue school officials discussed this week is the exact content of the notifications themselves, which some board members said is an issue that will need to be addressed and potentially voted on separately.
Kass said a key problem she finds is the nonreporting of presumed cases, which she described as providing a more complete view of the virus’ spread in the community.
Garretson described presumed positives as cases involving a student, for example, who hasn’t been tested but was exposed to a family member with COVID-19 — and may even show symptoms.
Garretson clarified that someone quarantining doesn’t necessarily mean they are a presumed positive. He said families can pull students out of school if a parent who was exposed goes in for testing. He said the case is not a presumed positive if the parent tests negative.
Garretson said students from households with confirmed COVID-19 cases should already be quarantining anyway.
School Board member Marti Graham said the number of confirmed cases provides the most definitive information so far as they are backed by lab reports. She said contact tracing should address people who have been exposed to the virus but may not have necessarily been tested.
Kass said a concern is the schools not knowing of family members with the virus and exposed students not getting tested. She said she understands concerns about not wanting to spread panic, but she said the coronavirus is something to be taken seriously.
“Why shouldn’t we be somewhat afraid?” Kass said. “Nobody wants to get sick. We’re fearful because we don’t want to spread it.”
