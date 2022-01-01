More than $40 million allocated in state budget to Radford University

Several Radford University projects are funded in Gov. Ralph Northam’s final proposed budget, according to a school news release.

The biennial proposal includes approximately $43 million in funding for initiatives like increasing access and affordability, campus infrastructure improvements and establishing innovative sustainability initiatives, according to the release.

“The number of students eligible for need-based financial aid has grown tremendously,” Chad Reed, vice president for finance and administration, said in the release. “We are thrilled to see $12 million in the budget proposal that would provide additional need-based financial aid and increased operating support and therefore give students more opportunities to be successful Highlanders.”

An additional $20 million is allocated for the “reimagination” of instructional and study spaces at McConnell Library, among other upgrades to facilities around campus, according to the university.

The school has seen a transformation of its campus over the past several years, with numerous new multimillion dollar projects creating new recreational and learning spaces and the renovation and expansion of existing ones.

Some of those projects include a new gym and rec center, business school, science center and a humanities facility.

The school is also currently working on the completion of a new Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.

The $101 million center will address an array of significant existing programmatic and building deficiencies across a number of academic colleges, according to the school.

At approximately 178,000 square feet, the multistory building will include state-of-the-art instructional, laboratory, maker, studio, computer and collaborative spaces that integrate the arts and health sciences, along with office and other academic support functions, according to the university.

As far as “innovative sustainability” is concerned, the school is set to receive $11.2 million for those projects, according to the release.

The university has made a commitment of net carbon neutrality on its campus by 2040, which includes plans to install a combined heat and power facility to self-generate electricity and steam heat, according to the university.

“The move comes as the university seeks to reduce green-house gas (GHG) emissions through increased energy efficiency. The CHP facility will reduce risks of rising energy costs, electric grid disruption and enhances energy reliability while providing the university with redundancy of critical systems,” the release states.

The General Assembly will consider and take action on Northam’s introduced budget during the 2022 session beginning in January, and the budget passed by the General Assembly will then head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his review.

One of the platforms Youngkin ran on was his commitment to investing record amounts of funds toward education throughout the state.

University officials were not available for further comment.

