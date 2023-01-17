Power outage prompts class cancellations at three Roanoke County schools

A power outage led to classes being cancelled at three schools in Roanoke County on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., power went out for Glen Cove Elementary, Northside High School and Northside Middle School, as well as the county schools central office building located near Glen Cove.

When the outage began, most students had already arrived at Glen Cove, and doors were about to open at Northside high and middle schools. Chuck Lionberger, the public information officer for Roanoke County schools, said that students waited outside on buses while school officials worked to contact Appalachian Power Company.

“We held the buses with the kids on them for awhile while trying to determine the severity of the outage, and once we figured out it would take some time to resolve, we sent the buses back and scrambled buses to take the kids at Glen Cove back home,” Lionberger said.

Power for Glen Cove was restored earlier than expected, while power to Northside high and Northside middle schools was still out as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The outage was caused by a traffic crash in which a truck’s trailer struck and brought down two power poles in the area, according to a spokesperson from Appalachian Power.

Nearly 600 customer outages were caused by the incident, according to an Appalachian Power outage map. Power was expected to be restored to all customers by early Tuesday evening.

Lionberger said classes are expected to resume for the three affected schools tomorrow at their regularly scheduled times.