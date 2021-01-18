Radford University announces new online programs

Radford University is expanding its online offering of programs aimed at working professionals looking to enhance their careers.

The university announced that it has entered into an agreement with Academic Partnerships to provide new programs online, including a bachelor of science in nursing, a master of science in nursing administration and a master of business administration.

Each nursing program included in this partnership is designed for students who are already licensed and have met their clinical requirements.

The school is planning to launch the new programs for the fall 2021 semester, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

Scaggs declined to discuss the cost of the programs, but stated that they are “affordable,” and aimed at working professionals.

“The programs are developed and for the working professionals to earn the degrees and credentials needed for workplace advancement. The innovative program structure allows students the opportunity to complete their programs at their own pace, which can lead to accelerated completions,” she wrote in an email.