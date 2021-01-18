Radford University announces new online programs

Radford University is expanding its online offering of programs aimed at working professionals looking to enhance their careers.
The university announced that it has entered into an agreement with Academic Partnerships to provide new programs online, including a bachelor of science in nursing, a master of science in nursing administration and a master of business administration.
Each nursing program included in this partnership is designed for students who are already licensed and have met their clinical requirements.
The school is planning to launch the new programs for the fall 2021 semester, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
Scaggs declined to discuss the cost of the programs, but stated that they are “affordable,” and aimed at working professionals.
“The programs are developed and for the working professionals to earn the degrees and credentials needed for workplace advancement. The innovative program structure allows students the opportunity to complete their programs at their own pace, which can lead to accelerated completions,” she wrote in an email.
Radford turned to this model of instruction in 2017 with the creation of the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab, a form of online instruction focusing on professional development that had 3,000 participants at its height in 2019.
The school’s announcement states it will also expand its IMPACT offerings to include cybersecurity and geospatial intelligence certificates “to help individuals accelerate their careers in technology, with additional certificate programs planned in the future to meet the expanding workforce demands of Virginia.”
There are currently 2,413 working adults enrolled in the IMPACT cybersecurity, geospatial intelligence and K-12 professional development programs, according to Scaggs.
Scaggs wrote that the new programs are another step for the mid-sized public university to meet the workforce needs of the region and the greater commonwealth.
“In today’s environment, online education is important to the success of students and institutions alike,” she wrote. “It is critical that we continue to provide accessible and affordable options to the working professional. Our relationship with Academic Partnerships, an industry-leading company, offers another modality to reach those students.”
For more details on the new programs, visit radford.edu.