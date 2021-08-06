Roanoke and Botetourt counties change course, approve school mask mandates

“I’m running unopposed,” Greenway said. “But I can tell you without a doubt, had I known we were going to go through this mess again, I would have never signed back up for this.”

Linden said COVID-19 prevention guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday recommend not playing sports in places with high transmission, which would presently include Roanoke County. Nonetheless, sports are planned to continue.

“We are going to hide behind a 16-page CDC document that came out yesterday,” Linden said. “It’s OK to play sports, but you have to wear masks? To pick and choose out of these 16 pages which of these CDC guidelines we choose to follow doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”

Wymer said he did not expect the closed session to take so long, adding that, like masks, more vaccinations will help decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

“We keep saying and I keep hearing that we want to return to normal. Well, we can only control one segment of that normal, and that’s the schools,” Wymer said. “We want students not only to be back in school. We want them to remain in school.”