Roanoke City Council names 3 for school board

The Roanoke City Council has named Mark Cathey, Diane Casola and Michael Cherry II to the Roanoke City School Board effective July 1.

The names were announced Monday night after a council meeting that was closed to the public.

Cathey, an attorney, is an incumbent. Casola is a retired attorney and teacher who chaired Patrick Henry High School’s English department. She is also the parent of a Roanoke graduate.

Cherry is an account resolution specialist with Wells Fargo who has experience in Roanoke law enforcement. He also serves as youth director at Garden of Prayer #7.

Two people will be leaving the board at its mid-year turnover of membership.

They are Laura Rottenborn, an assistant U.S. attorney who did not reapply for a third term, and Dick Willis, an industrial digitization leader for Trane Technologies. He is ineligible for reappointment because he is serving his third and final term.