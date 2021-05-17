Roanoke City Council names 3 for school board

The Roanoke City Council has named Mark Cathey, Diane Casola and Michael Cherry II to the Roanoke City School Board effective July 1.
The names were announced Monday night after a council meeting that was closed to the public.
Cathey, an attorney, is an incumbent. Casola is a retired attorney and teacher who chaired Patrick Henry High School’s English department. She is also the parent of a Roanoke graduate.
Cherry is an account resolution specialist with Wells Fargo who has experience in Roanoke law enforcement. He also serves as youth director at Garden of Prayer #7.
Two people will be leaving the board at its mid-year turnover of membership.
They are Laura Rottenborn, an assistant U.S. attorney who did not reapply for a third term, and Dick Willis, an industrial digitization leader for Trane Technologies. He is ineligible for reappointment because he is serving his third and final term.
Roanoke is one of a handful of Virginia localities that appoint a school board. During each appointment cycle, the city council solicits applications from the public, publicly identifies applicants’ names and whittles down the list during a closed session. Those finalists are publicly interviewed by council members, and members of the public may provide comments during a subsequent public hearing. The council then deliberates in private and votes in public to select the appointee or appointees.
Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds briefly commented on the council’s private deliberations, saying discussions were “healthy.”
“We did agree to disagree,” she added before encouraging those not selected to reapply the next time openings occur. Also interviewed for the openings were Byron Hamlar and Jennifer Owen-O’Quill.
A petition drive began earlier this year to consider whether Roanoke should elect its school board in the future. If the drive succeeds, it would place a measure on the November ballot.