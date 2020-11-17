Roanoke College's Title IX chief departs as college admits shortcomings

An investigation spurred by student complaints prompted Roanoke College to admit Tuesday to short-changing students who fell victim to sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.

Acknowledging lapses in its handling of sex discrimination matters and stating a strong desire to improve, the college announced personnel changes and new procedures.

Dean of Students Brian Chisom, who until recently served as Title IX coordinator, has resigned, the college said. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools and other entities that rely on federal money. Sexual misconduct is a form of sex discrimination.

A student petition on change.org in late July claimed that Chisom, a 27-year employee, had responded to student complaints about sexual misconduct with insensitivity, sexism and victim-blaming. The college retained an attorney in early August to independently investigate the claims.

Tuesday’s announcement summed up the actions to be taken based on the recent receipt of the report of Richmond attorney Karen Michael, who took input from 80 people.

