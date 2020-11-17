Roanoke College's Title IX chief, interim baseball coach depart as college admits shortcomings

An investigation spurred by student complaints prompted Roanoke College to admit Tuesday to short-changing students who fell victim to sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.
Acknowledging lapses in its handling of sex discrimination matters and stating a strong desire to improve, the college announced personnel changes and new procedures.
Dean of Students Brian Chisom, who until recently served as Title IX coordinator, has resigned, the college said. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools and other entities that rely on federal money. Sexual misconduct is a form of sex discrimination.
A student petition on change.org in late July claimed that Chisom, a 27-year employee, had responded to student complaints about sexual misconduct with insensitivity, sexism and victim-blaming. The college retained an attorney in early August to independently investigate the claims.
Tuesday’s announcement summed up the actions to be taken based on the recent receipt of the report of Richmond attorney Karen Michael, who took input from 80 people.
“We learned that while Roanoke College’s Title IX written policy itself meets legal standards, aspects of its implementation did not meet the College’s expectations or standards for treatment of our students,” the summary said. “It is clear from the investigation results that greater emotional and practical support should have been offered to some victims. We acknowledge and deeply regret the pain of victims and others who were not provided the level of empathy and support they deserved. We acknowledge that a process that adds to the pain victims, and others around them, experience is far from the nurturing environment that Roanoke College aspires to be. For our shortcomings, we are sorry.”
Chisom’s departure appeared first in list of 14 “actions” that the college announced in response to Michael’s report, which was not made public. A new dean and Title IX coordinator will be named, the college said.
Second, the college announced that Cam Cassady, interim head baseball coach, is no longer with the college. No further details were given about Cassady, a former assistant coach promoted to interim head coach in July. Athletic director Scott Allison said in a text message that he could not comment on a personnel matter.
In other steps, the college will hire a victim advocate in 2021, survey students every three years about the campus climate, and endeavor to better link the campus with the resources of the sexual assault crisis center for the Roanoke Valley, SARA, the announcement said.
In addition, the college plans to make it easier for students, faculty and staff to report harassment and assault, the announcement said. The college pledged to “work to” allow those making complaints to choose between talking to a man or a woman. Roanoke College vowed to guarantee that all investigators, advocates and adjudicators are trained and qualified and to review Title IX processes on a regular basis. It will no longer assume that such policies are working for students because they comply with the law, the college said.
Staff writer Mark Berman contributed information to this report.
