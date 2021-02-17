Roanoke County fall high school sports teams allowed to compete out of county

“We’ve now learned there’s a high likelihood that Roanoke County teams would be prevented advancement to postseason play in state competitions by other schools and their respective districts and regions,” Moretz said.

Moretz said he trusts staff, coaches, athletes, principals, athletic directors and all involved will strictly follow health and safety protocols outlined by the Virginia High School League.

“The thought of denying our student athletes, especially our seniors, the opportunity to pursue a championship or participate in postseason play was one of the deciding factors in why I’m changing my mind in voting for a district competition schedule,” Moretz said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Wray said the board called an emergency meeting because Roanoke County must notify the district of its fall sports participation by noon Thursday.

“Initially, I voted without fully understanding some of the consequences,” Wray said. “Feedback from past students made me fully aware of the impact the decision had on students, which would be denied a chance to compete at the state level, especially after everything that has been taken away from them.”

