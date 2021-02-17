Roanoke County fall high school sports teams allowed to compete out of county

Roanoke County middle and high school fall sports teams can schedule games outside the county, the school board voted Wednesday morning, reversing course on a previous decision to only allow in-county competition.
“That’s what the board decided last week, that we would only allow games within the county,” said Chairman Don Butzer, during a 5-minute special meeting broadcast online at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Butzer, Vice Chairman Mike Wray and Jason Moretz were present for the school board, with each voting in favor of allowing fall sports teams — cheer, cross country, football, golf and volleyball — to play games outside Roanoke County, as needed to fill their schedules. Board members David Linden and Tim Greenway were not present.
“My vote last week was based on the thought that Roanoke County would have more control in making sure COVID health protocols were being followed, which would reduce community spread,” Moretz said. “Over the last week, as with any decision, there are unintended consequences.”
Moretz said the neighboring River Ridge District recently voted not to allow Roanoke County Public Schools teams to advance to fall postseason play if it held an in-county schedule.
“We’ve now learned there’s a high likelihood that Roanoke County teams would be prevented advancement to postseason play in state competitions by other schools and their respective districts and regions,” Moretz said.
Moretz said he trusts staff, coaches, athletes, principals, athletic directors and all involved will strictly follow health and safety protocols outlined by the Virginia High School League.
“The thought of denying our student athletes, especially our seniors, the opportunity to pursue a championship or participate in postseason play was one of the deciding factors in why I’m changing my mind in voting for a district competition schedule,” Moretz said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Wray said the board called an emergency meeting because Roanoke County must notify the district of its fall sports participation by noon Thursday.
“Initially, I voted without fully understanding some of the consequences,” Wray said. “Feedback from past students made me fully aware of the impact the decision had on students, which would be denied a chance to compete at the state level, especially after everything that has been taken away from them.”