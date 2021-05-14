 Skip to main content
Roanoke County School Board seeks Catawba representative
Roanoke County School Board seeks Catawba representative

The Roanoke County School Board is accepting applications for the Catawba District seat that will become vacant in June.

Current Catawba District member Don Butzer announced he is resigning in June. At that point, the school board will appoint a new board member to serve until the election in November.

To apply for the vacant seat, send an application by email to Angela Roberson, clerk of the Roanoke County School Board at aroberson@rcps.us, by no later than 5 p.m. May 24.

Applicants must be residents of Roanoke County's Catawba magisterial district.

At 6 p.m. May 24, the school board will release the names of individuals who submitted applications. Candidates will be interviewed in a public work session at 3:30 p.m. June 1.

On June 10, the candidate for replacement will be announced.

Those interested in running to be elected to the Catawba District seat in November must file the necessary paperwork with Roanoke County election officials by Aug. 13.

To apply for Roanoke County school board..

Applications should contain, but not be limited to:

• Name

• Address

• Contact phone number

• E-mail address

• Education

• Work background

• Ties to Roanoke County Public Schools

• Brief statement about why you are seeking the appointment

• Any other information you would like to share with the School Board

The length of the submitted application should not exceed two typed pages.

