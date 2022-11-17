Roanoke School Board weighing transportation issues options, including schedule shift

Before the Roanoke School Board began a discussion of the division’s ongoing transportation problems earlier this week, parent C.P. Staley set the tone for what would follow.

Staley’s daughter is an elementary school student who walks to a bus stop one-tenth of a mile from her house to catch a bus scheduled to arrive at 8:04 a.m.

“Since the school year began, we have been notified that bus 38 will be late 28 times, or half the active school days,” Staley told board members on Monday.

On Oct. 26, Staley said, the late notification did not come in until 8:32 a.m., well after his daughter was meant to be picked up. The family had no way to take her themselves, leaving her to wait until the bus arrived at 9:24.

When she arrived at school, nearly missing her first class, she received an unexcused absence notice, prompting her father’s appearance at the school board meeting.

“Luckily, my wife was quicker to respond that day, or the school administrator would have gotten an earful from me,” Staley said.

Staley’s frustration is shared by others in Roanoke and elsewhere amid a nationwide school bus driver shortage.

Roanoke city schools provide transportation service through a contractor, Durham School Services, which currently has 122 drivers working in the district, covering 144 bus routes each time schools open and close.

To address district’s transportation problems, a multidisciplinary transportation work group was assembled to come up with solutions to the lack of drivers.

Chris Perkins, the chief operations officer for Roanoke schools, presented two possible solutions Monday: The first involving changing starting bell times for classes in the district, and the second, changing school opening times.

Right now, the district is working under a two-bell system, with all elementary school classes starting at 7:45 a.m., and ending at 2:25 p.m., and all middle schools, high schools, and special programs starting at 8:45 a.m., and ending at 3:25 p.m.

The suggested three bell system would split up start times for schools, with 13 elementary schools starting earliest, followed by four elementary schools and all middle schools, and high schools and special programs starting and ending latest.

Specific start and end times have not been agreed on, but it’s likely high schools would start around 9 a.m., and end at 4 p.m., a fact that may create complications if the solution is implemented.

“If students have jobs after schools, or are involved in sports and other activities, they may be affected by leaving later,” Perkins said.

However, the option would also split routes between drivers more evenly, with only 96 routes to be covered at each bell time.

“This would also allow us a cushion of drivers, so if somebody called in sick, drivers would still be able to cover those routes,” Perkins said.

The second option presented would involve opening all elementary schools at 7 a.m., and opening all other schools at 8 a.m.

This option would allow bus drivers to begin a second route earlier, allowing students to be dropped at schools well before classes begin. The students would be provided breakfast at the new start times.

The second option would require staff members to work earlier to supervise students and prepare meals, and would not reduce the number of routes covered by each driver.

Members of the school board expressed concerns about the second option, with Franny Apel saying that the division would “Have to pay for the inefficiency of the transportation company.”

Roanoke's school district intends to implement changes suggested by the school board at the start of the spring semester in January, and while Durham spokesperson Edward Flavin has said that the company is still hiring and training new drivers to address the issue, school officials said new solutions would continue to be implemented through the end of this school year.

All of the transportation work group’s suggestions will be presented to the board during its Dec. 13 meeting, during which the board will decide which solutions they will implement. Perkins said that the options presented to the group so far are not the last the board will hear.

“The transportation group is not unanimous on any of these solutions,” Perkins said. “We’re dealing with a lot of people and programs, so someone is bound to be affected by either of these options.”