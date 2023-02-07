Roanoke City's school division is seeking public input on names for two buildings, its new administration building and its technical education center.

A survey is available on the Roanoke City Public Schools website. To find the survey, visit www.rcps.info and search “naming requests” in the site’s search bar.

The survey includes a list of 12 possible names for both buildings, allowing those taking the survey to rank their choices.

Input may be provided online until Feb. 28, or may be provided in person at the Feb. 23 school board meeting, to be held at the current school administration building on Douglass Ave.

The new administration building will be at 201 Campbell Avenue, at the former Roanoke Times building. The new technical education center will be adjacent to William Fleming High School at Ferncliff Ave. Northwest.