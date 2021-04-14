 Skip to main content
Roanoke sets high school graduations for early June
Roanoke sets high school graduations for early June

High school graduation dates have been announced for Roanoke.

William Fleming High School will hold its graduation event June 10. Patrick Henry High School will hold its ceremony June 11, school officials said Tuesday.

One is a Thursday, the other a Friday. Both events will take place at 10 a.m. outside at William Fleming High School, rain or shine, according to current plans.

However, school officials have reserved June 12 as a possible alternative date if thunderstorms force postponement of either event, the announcement said.

The game plan was put together by representative of seniors, parents and staff, according to an earlier announcement. Fleming will be used for both ceremonies because of parking limitations and the capacity at Patrick Henry’s stadium, Superintendent Verletta White said.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

