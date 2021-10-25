Roanoke Valley schools increase emphasis on career skills

Districts identified in a 2020 study of K-12 career and technical education include Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties, plus the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem. Along with school officials, business leaders and other stakeholders will contribute to the CTE collaborative, Romeo said.

“We’ll be trying to figure out how we can do it, but make it make sense,” she said. “There’s a lot of data surrounding what businesses need.”

Regionalized CTE in the Roanoke Valley would look at opportunities to combine classes and utilize mobile classrooms, among other things, Romeo said. But getting more students seated in career training programs is essential for the shorter-term, because it addresses the immediate increase in student demand.

“It’s a great thing that they’re increasing their capacity,” Romeo said. “There’s pieces to the puzzle that are being put in.”

Perhaps one or more CTE academies might be viable for the region, but a unified, combined trade school for all the area high schoolers is unlikely, Romeo said.