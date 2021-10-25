Roanoke Valley schools increase emphasis on career skills

Students these days want welding torches, keyboards, curling irons and training with other tools of the trades, so Roanoke Valley school divisions are investing in new learning spaces while discussions begin to explore regionalized aspects of career and technical education.
Roanoke city and county schools are pivoting resources toward career readiness, responding to increased student demand for educations in trades and other certified, well-paid professions.
Career and technical education goes by CTE for short, said Morgan Romeo, executive director of Virginia Career Works, which is steering efforts to form a regional CTE collaborative.
“The school systems have really taken an interest in CTE, which is fantastic,” Romeo said. “They’re trying internally to get their capacity up to where it needs to be, to then really focus on regional efforts.”
More readily than in generations past, high schoolers are seeking hard skills, work-based learning and other resume experience in varied and valued fields of employment. Witnessing firsthand that change in student interests is Jason Suhr, director of technical education for Roanoke County Public Schools.
“There does seem to be a noteworthy and worthwhile shift toward appreciating the value of trades as part of our society,” Suhr said. “Despite the myth that these are second- or third-tier opportunities for students, these career opportunities can be very fulfilling, and lifelong.”
Roanoke County committee is laying groundwork
In Roanoke County, a citizen-led committee is working to determine the site, size requirements and solar power potential of a new trade center, which will replace the outdated Burton Center for Arts and Technology, an 89,000-square foot vocational facility located in Salem.
Early estimates put a new BCAT structure at 176,000 square feet, with a price of $84 million. Teachers such as Mike French, computer science instructor at BCAT, said they are excited for the extra space.
“More space would mean more students,” French said earlier in October, during a BCAT open house event. “This lab gets completely full, it maxes out at 22 students.”
In the culinary kitchen, students are crammed like sardines. It was never intended as a classroom, said Chef Teresa Baxter, while students carved apples into the shape of swans during an open house demonstration.
“In actuality, this space was created for a cafeteria kitchen, so it’s not really a working teaching space. I made it that,” Baxter said. “The new BCAT would give us more access, and a bigger classroom space for us to work in.”
A result of the confined classrooms is more students turned away, denied an opportunity to pursue their field of interest. About 350 BCAT applicants were denied from the center’s various programs in one recent school year, officials said previously, while indicating the number is trending upward.
Roanoke is drafting designs
Currently, Roanoke students at William Fleming High School must bus over to the city’s other high school for many trade classes, but the district is working to change that.
Roanoke City Public Schools have hired engineers who will draw up plans to convert the former William Ruffner Middle School, located beside William Fleming, into a trade school for those high schoolers.
Presently, the number of Patrick Henry students enrolled in CTE is almost twice that of enrolled William Fleming students. Officials said that discrepancy is likely due to the time required for Fleming students to travel to Patrick Henry.
The planned new trade school would eliminate that problem and fit with the division’s equity plan, officials said. Estimates in May put renovation costs at $5.5 million, with staffing expected to cost $2.8 million annually, beginning in fall 2023.
Offerings planned for the renovated Ruffner facility include: automotive technology, arts and communication, carpentry, cosmetology, criminal justice and landscaping, among others.
Regional approaches possible
A regional collaborative is forming and hopes to meet sometime this fall to discuss how schools in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands might benefit from sharing certain aspects of career and technical education, said Romeo, of Virginia Career Works.
Districts identified in a 2020 study of K-12 career and technical education include Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties, plus the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem. Along with school officials, business leaders and other stakeholders will contribute to the CTE collaborative, Romeo said.
“We’ll be trying to figure out how we can do it, but make it make sense,” she said. “There’s a lot of data surrounding what businesses need.”
Regionalized CTE in the Roanoke Valley would look at opportunities to combine classes and utilize mobile classrooms, among other things, Romeo said. But getting more students seated in career training programs is essential for the shorter-term, because it addresses the immediate increase in student demand.
“It’s a great thing that they’re increasing their capacity,” Romeo said. “There’s pieces to the puzzle that are being put in.”
Perhaps one or more CTE academies might be viable for the region, but a unified, combined trade school for all the area high schoolers is unlikely, Romeo said.
“I am not sure that one big, shared building is the end-all solution, which is why I haven’t been too concerned about the county and city trying to get their buildings stood up,” Romeo said. “That just increases their capacity to do more.”
Suhr, of Roanoke County Public Schools, agreed that the division is focusing first on its own CTE concerns, and that a totally shared facility is probably not the solution for regionwide needs.
“It’d be one thing if we all had programs that were unpopular with students… but the opposite is true,” Suhr said. “We would need to build a regional center that would be incomprehensible, both cost-wise and size-wise, to accommodate the needs of all the Roanoke Valley school districts.”
Smaller districts set to benefit
School divisions with smaller enrollment hope to benefit from regionalized CTE programs. Salem City Schools is one of those divisions expecting to expand offerings by regionalizing, said Jamie Soltis, its director of instruction and career readiness.
“We’re excited because we’ve got great programs for our school. We offer a wealth of opportunity,” Soltis said. But, “we are always looking to think outside the box on how we can partner with other businesses, industries, school divisions, whoever, on how we can continue to expand our offerings to our kids.”
Already, Salem City Schools have partnered for years with Roanoke County Public Schools to fill slots in its apprenticeship program. Similar coordination between area school divisions can be expected as the regional collaborative begins its discussions
“We all have the same vision and mission,” Soltis said. “Hopefully we can all work together in the best interest of all the kids, and all the employers in the valley.”
A market response to college costs?
As college costs have soared during decades past, so too has youthful interest in careers that do not require university degrees.
“Limiting college debt, that’s one of the things I’m pretty passionate about,” Suhr said. “If we can minimize college debt, I think we limit the ball and chain around a lot of peoples’ ankles for 30 years, paying off college debt that might not have anything to do with what they end up going into.”
College undoubtedly provides people with solid opportunities, but so too can understanding mechatronics, or knowing a coding language, or being a licensed cosmetologist. For those professions, college is not always required.
“For so long we’ve been going along with ‘the only way to be successful is to go to college,’” Soltis said. “Well, you can go and make six figures as a welder somewhere, with no college and no debt.”
And with shortages nationwide in so many industries, employers are already looking for capable youth to fill vacancies, providing solid potential for budding careers.