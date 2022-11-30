Roanoke's teacher of the year uses language to access learning expressway

Adria Cintron has spent the last 25 years of her life teaching students how to express themselves. For some teachers, it’s just a job, but for her, it’s a calling.

“Teaching was always ever present in my life,” Cintron said. “When I was a kid, I would play school.”

Cintron teaches 8th grade English at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Roanoke. It’s been her chosen subject since she started teaching.

“As a teacher, you always fall into teaching what you love,” Cintron said. “I was a big reader since I was a kid, and I write poetry, so English was always something I loved.”

On Tuesday, Cintron was chosen as Roanoke’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. It’s an award that reflects her passion to teach her students to use language and express themselves, using any and all methods at her disposal.

Before transitioning to teaching traditional English classes, Cintron spent years teaching English Language Learners courses for students whose first language is another native tongue. The experience has been invaluable, she said.

“It helped me to understand the way language is accessed, and how it’s accessed differently for different people,” she said.

In those classes, Cintron used graphic novels to help ease students into reading and writing fluently. Coming back to traditional English classes after the COVID-19 pandemic, she revisited that method.

“I’ve found that since the pandemic, reading proficiency has gone down a lot,” Cintron said. “Using graphic novels has been a great way for me to ease students back in, and help them to build up their confidence in reading and writing.”

Cintron is also the vice president of Soul Sessions of Roanoke, a group that focuses on sharing poetry, spoken word and other forms of creative writing among people in the area. Through the skills and resources she gathers as a poet, Cintron teaches student to not only understand language, but to use it for personal expression.

To this end, Cintron started a community writing project last year, in which she challenged her students to express their idea of the ‘American Dream.’

“I tell them to write it in whatever form they want to, and give them a poem I wrote and other examples, and then let them write whatever they feel like for 15 minutes,” she said.

After she’s collected their writings, Cintron, with help from “scribes,” as she calls them, has the writings transferred to composition notebooks, which she deposits in public places throughout Roanoke for others to read, and make their own contributions.

“Giving them the freedom to say whatever they want to, and to see writing beyond just writing five-paragraph essays, is something I hope will help them to see writing differently, and to love it.”

After 25 years of teaching, Cintron said she often has an easier time talking to new teachers than colleagues with decades of experience. She said she makes a conscious effort not to get bogged down in traditional ways of teaching her students.

“What has worked for me is maintaining that idea that you don’t have to do the same thing over and over again,” Cintron said.

She received a $1,000 check from Teacher of the Year sponsor Member One Federal Credit Union during Tuesday’s awards ceremony at the Jefferson Center and next will compete for a regional teacher of the year award

Other honorees at the city schools’ event were teacher of the year finalists Kara Jennings, a special education teacher at Fishburn Park Elementary School, and Laura Hill, who teaches 5th grade at Wasena Elementgary School.