Salem officials get a look at high school renovations, ponder fieldhouse project

Salem officials toured progress on renovations underway this summer at the high school, and pondered also upgrading the school’s fieldhouse during a joint meeting of the city council and school board Monday evening.

Contractors are in the school for the summer, doing the bulk of their work this year and next, whenever class is dismissed.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re moving along at a good clip,” said Bryan Campbell, project manager. “On a busy day, there’s every bit of 100 men in the building.”

The two bodies held a work session under the theater lights of the high school auditorium, while construction sounds echoed off the tall brick walls from elsewhere in the building well after the 5 p.m. meeting start.

The high school renovations include new pipes, flooring, air conditioning systems and energy efficiency improvements; refurbished and retooled classroom space, guidance and administrative offices; a refreshed cafeteria, culinary area, library and media center; more common areas for students, plus a black box theater for performing arts, for which the city can borrow up to $34.77 million.