Salem, Roanoke County to fill school board vacancies

“I have extensive knowledge of childhood disabilities, as well as a deep connection to the medical communities that serve our disabled children,” Sizemore-Hernandez said. “I know the importance of inclusion. I have worked closely with many schools throughout our state, including Salem for inclusion and resources. I will represent all children. I wasn't raised in a wealthy family.”

Ruhland said he served on the Botetourt County School Board for 19 years before moving to Salem.

“My philosophy in public education is very simple… It's the responsibility of the school board to provide an educational and safe environment for each K-12 student to maximize their intellectual abilities,” Ruhland said. “It's a short sentence, but it takes volumes of energy and work.”

He cited experience traveling to see other schools, first statewide as president of the Virginia School Board Association, then across America as president of the National School Boards Association.

“I think I can bring a wealth of knowledge to the remaining school board members that sit here tonight,” Ruhland said. “And in such a manner as to maybe ask the right questions to get the proper answers that we’re looking for.”