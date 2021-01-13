Sanghani's $10 million gift to help Virginia Tech's Northern Virginia campus take shape

“As the Innovation Campus launches, the Sanghanis’ gift will enable us to be more ambitious in our research and education objectives,” Naren Ramakrishnan, director of the Sanghani Center and a professor of engineering at Tech, said in a statement. “These funds will be used to create endowments to support the recruitment of top-notch academic and research faculty, launch new educational programs, pursue high-risk seed projects, and recruit promising Ph.D. students.”

Construction on the Sanghani Center is set to begin this year, with the building expected to open in August 2024. The 11-story building, designed by the architecture firm SmithGroup, has a largely glass facade of soaring, angled sides.

Mehul Sanghani, a 1998 alumnus and a member of Tech’s Board of Visitors, is the founder of Octo Consulting, a Reston-based company that provides technology services to the federal government. Hema Sanghani, a 1999 alumna, is a manager at CGI Federal, Inc., which provides IT services to federal agencies.

“With Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus coming online, we were presented with the unique opportunity to be part of growing our university’s standing as a world class institution that uses innovation — specifically artificial intelligence and data analytics — to transform our society for the greater good,” Mehul Sanghani said in a statement.

The university said $1.5 million of the couple’s gift is earmarked for a new student food pantry that Tech announced in September. The remaining contribution will support Virginia Tech Athletics and a Global Business and Analytics Complex that will be constructed on the Blacksburg campus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.