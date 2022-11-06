School resource officer recruitment sparks debate in Roanoke County

When 19 children and 2 adults were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this summer, school boards across the country, including in Roanoke County, began calling for new security measures.

In the county, the shooting renewed the board’s calls for hiring a resource officer for every school in the district — 29 schools total.

Tim Greenway, the board member representing Vinton, said that he was the first to bring the idea of recruiting resource officers to the board, following the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

“I led that discussion when we first had it,” Greenway said. “This time, when it happened again, it put my antennas up, and made me start calling for new officers again.”

Following the renewed interest in hiring resource officers, Roanoke County’s board of superviors applied for and received a grant of $491,591 from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to hire new part-time resource officers.

In the last year, Roanoke County has hired six full-time resource officers to monitor schools, each with salary paid through allocations by the board of supervisors, with equipment and training provided by the Roanoke County Police Department.

However, as of the Oct. 27 joint meeting of Roanoke County’s school board and board of supervisors, the part-time positions covered by the grant had yet to be filled.

In a presentation during that meeting, Jimmy Chapman, the deputy chief of police administration, outlined some of the problems with finding people to fill those jobs.

“There are some challenges here for us,” Chapman said. “First and foremost, the requirements for the position are at least three years of law enforcement experience, and you must have been certified as a law enforcement officer in the last 60 months, so it’s a unique kind of unicorn we’re looking for here.”

With those considerations, the ideal candidates for the jobs would be recent retirees, according to Chapman.

“We’ve already reached out to all of our recent retirees to see if they would be interested in this, and so far we’ve gotten two applicants,” he said.

The discussion of hiring issues led to a heated discussion between members of the two county boards, with Greenway expressing disappointment to the supervisors for not doing enough to entice applicants.

“This isn’t something we can be talking about now. We should’ve been having these conversations months ago,” Greenway said. “We’re only just talking about how to get these people into these jobs.”

Greenway claimed that the supervisors had “nothing to show” for their work to hire new resource officers.

Jason Peters, supervisors’ vice chairman, dissented during Greenway’s comments, citing efforts to get the grant and bebefits negotiations. “We did a lot of work for this,” Peters said. “We negotiated with administration for health benefits and other measures to attract people to apply.”

Greenway said that having an officer in every school was a key security measure, and something that the supervisors needed to have a greater “sense of urgency” about.

“We can’t afford to have one of these kids get hurt,” he said.

After the meeting, Greenway said that he stood by his original goal of having a resource officer at every school, regardless of whether the money for it comes from grants, the board of supervisors, or from the school’s general fund.

“The world has changed, and I think there needs to be an officer in every school,” Greenway said. “It doesn’t mean it would stop anything, but it would allow these officers to connect to these kids.”

Howard Hall, Roanoke County’s police department chief, echoed Greenway’s comments on resource officers in schools, saying that maintaining a relationship with students, teachers and officials was a more important aspect of what resource officers do than providing security.

“Historically, SROs (school resource officers) have not been responsible for stopping things like mass shootings,” Hall said. “Columbine had SROs. The more important thing is that they have a relationship with these schools, and can help with filing certain reports for incidents and help to prevent violence within the schools.”

Hall said that for most schools — elementary schools especially — the most important security measures are automatic door locks and keeping a register of everyone who enters the schools.

“If you look at the data, most shooting at the secondary school level, almost all of them, come from within,” Hall said. “In most elementary school shootings, like Uvalde or Sandy Hook, it’s from outside, so it’s more important to keep track of who is allowed to enter the school.”

Despite that, both the school safety advisory committee, both a civilian group that makes security recommendations to county schools, and a school security task force, composed of police, firefighters and other safety personnel, listed resource officers as their top safety recommendation, said Dr. Rhonda Stegall, assistant superintendent of administration.

“Whenever a student makes a threat, or anything like that, we have to make a report,” Stegall said. “Resource officers can really help with that process.”

The school board and board of supervisors are still working toward finding a way to hire new resource officers, with some suggestions including modifying the grant to allow for hiring full-time officers, or recruiting through the county sheriff’s department, which has less restrictive hiring process that would allow more applicants to qualify.

In response to Greenway’s implication that the board of supervisors hasn’t done enough to facilitate hiring new resource officers, Paul Mahoney, the supervisors chairman, said he didn’t know where the animosity was coming from.

“The county has already transferred a lot of money to the school board for safety and security,” Mahoney said. “It’s baffling to me that someone would say we’re not doing anything.”

The search for new resource officers in the county has also been complicated by renewed interest in recruitment in the region.

In Roanoke, the current goal is to have one SRO in every elementary and middle school, with two in each high school. To that end, the city’s police department is still actively seeking two new officers, while the sheriff’s department has six open positions.

In Salem, since 2018, there has been a resource officer in every school.

In Botetourt County, every secondary school has an officer, and the county was recently awarded a grant to hire a new resource officer assigned to Breckinridge Elementary, in Fincastle. Once that position is filled, Botetourt County will have officers in each school in the district.

Cities and counties throughout Virginia have been working to recruit new school resource officers, a fact Hall said would continue to complicate the search for recruits.

“We’re dealing with a situation where we have a shallow applicant pool with a lot of competition,” Hall said. “So that complicates the situation.”