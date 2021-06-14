Sizemore-Hernandez appointed to six-month Salem School Board term

From a pool of three candidates, Salem City Council on Monday chose Teresa Sizemore-Hernandez to fill a six-month vacancy on the school board.

Sizemore-Hernandez, who previously said she has two children in the city’s school system, will assume the board seat previously held by Mike Chiglinsky, who died in April. She will serve through the end of 2021, when city council will appoint two new school board members to serve two-year terms.

“I have extensive knowledge of childhood disabilities, as well as a deep connection to the medical communities that serve our disabled children,” Sizemore-Hernandez said at a previous council meeting. “I know the importance of inclusion. I have worked closely with many schools throughout our state, including Salem, for inclusion and resources.”

Council’s agreement on Sizemore-Hernandez came after Councilman Randy Foley motioned to appoint former board member Sally Southard, citing a precedent of Salem choosing replacements to the school board with prior experience.

None of the other council members cared to put that appointment to vote, so Councilman John Saunders nominated Sizemore-Hernandez instead. Though she has no previous experience on the school board, she has applied in years past.

“It’s time to get someone new on there,” Saunders said. “She’s the proper choice.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.