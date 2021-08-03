Split Roanoke County School Board votes against K-5 mask mandate

“It pretty much mirrors where we were in April, when we were about to close schools,” Stegall said of current coronavirus data, recommending the board consider mask requirements in times of high COVID-19 transmission.

New guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining mean that masked students who were exposed to but are not showing coronavirus symptoms would not have to isolate, Stegall said. On the flip side, two unmasked students contracting COVID-19 in a single classroom could potentially be enough to shut it down, requiring all those students and their teacher to revert to remote learning.

“We did not have to shut down a regular ed classroom last year,” Stegall said, owing that to mask-wearing and social distancing.

One school staff member said that because students are expected to be learning closer together this school year under less-strict distancing requirements, quarantine numbers are expected to increase. That staffer also said the members of the Virginia School Health Advisory Board are recommending mask mandates at least for preschool through sixth grade students, if not all students.

And at the national level, coronavirus guidance issued July 27 by the Centers for Disease Control said everyone should wear a mask indoors and in public — including in schools — where community transmission is high.