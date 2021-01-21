Study: Roanoke region needs better focus on career education programs

A regional group is forming to improve career and technical education for students in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

A 2020 study of career and technical education programs at K-12 schools and community colleges in eight localities revealed potential to better connect students with careers in trades, services and industry, said Morgan Romeo, executive director for the nonprofit Virginia Career Works of the Blue Ridge.

“We’re trying to figure out who from the schools is going to represent," Romeo said of the assembling collaborative. “It’s probably going to be a pretty large group, but the more people we have, the better to get all the information we need."

Shaffer Evaluation Group, an education consulting firm based in Williamsburg, was hired last year by regional planning entities to conduct a study of career and tech training at publicly funded schools in Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties, plus the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.

The firm published a 50-page report, including recommendations to improve career education and workforce development programs. Last week, Romeo summarized recommendations made in the Shaffer report to Roanoke County’s board of supervisors, which previously requested the study be conducted.