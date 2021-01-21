Study: Roanoke region needs better focus on career education programs

A regional group is forming to improve career and technical education for students in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands.
A 2020 study of career and technical education programs at K-12 schools and community colleges in eight localities revealed potential to better connect students with careers in trades, services and industry, said Morgan Romeo, executive director for the nonprofit Virginia Career Works of the Blue Ridge.
“We’re trying to figure out who from the schools is going to represent," Romeo said of the assembling collaborative. “It’s probably going to be a pretty large group, but the more people we have, the better to get all the information we need."
Shaffer Evaluation Group, an education consulting firm based in Williamsburg, was hired last year by regional planning entities to conduct a study of career and tech training at publicly funded schools in Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties, plus the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.
The firm published a 50-page report, including recommendations to improve career education and workforce development programs. Last week, Romeo summarized recommendations made in the Shaffer report to Roanoke County’s board of supervisors, which previously requested the study be conducted.
“In March, the week before schools closed, we visited every single CTE center that is in the region,” Romeo said. “We had some really great visits and got to see some really cool, innovative things that the schools are doing to train our future workforce.”
In addition to touring school CTE programs in the region, consultants also interviewed and conducted visits with leading businesses, focusing on the growing sectors of architecture and construction, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, distribution and logistics.
Duties of a CTE board
Convening and developing a regional CTE collaborative was the Shaffer study’s first recommendation.
“The collaborative is first and foremost on our mind this quarter,” Romeo said, adding that a committee will hopefully be seated by the end of March.
The group, composed of stakeholders from business and education, will serve as a neutral third party to oversee and advise on matters of career education in the region, with a focus on regional planning, the report said.
“There are some things they want us to focus on first and foremost: an annual inventory of all the programs that are available through CTE,” Romeo said. “That’s to get a glimpse of what’s being duplicated, to make sure we’re meeting business needs.”
Once formed, a regional collaborative would compile enrollment data to see whether career pathways are adequately developing in K-12 education, and to determine whether efforts could be made to include all students interested in CTE programs, rather than leaving some on waitlists.
“Tackling the transportation challenge, that’s one thing that came up over and over again in discussions of regional CTE,” Romeo said. “How do we get the kids to where they need to go, to the business or to the employment site?”
The collaborative would also be tasked to work on regionalizing apprenticeship programs that Roanoke County Public Schools successfully developed, Romeo said.
Other findings
To better align career education to current and upcoming business needs, the study said to prioritize workforce training programs in eight growing professions: certified nursing aide, maintenance and repair, landscaping and groundskeeping, home health aide, licensed practical nurse, plumber, pipefitter and steamfitter, carpenter and industrial machinery mechanic.
“There are currently not any programs producing plumbers in this area, which was shocking,” Romeo said. “We really have a need for that.”
Further out, the study said there is potential to diversify delivery of CTE programs by creating academies that offer a sort of dual-enrollment high school education, a regional center that houses pricier programs shared between schools, and mobile classrooms that travel throughout the region.