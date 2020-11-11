'Through Our Eyes' art exhibit seeks to empower Black fathers through the arts

Just a few months ago, Ryan Bell was attending an art showcase for the first time. Now, the founder of Black Father Family is curating his own exhibit, designed to connect Black families, and Black fathers in particular, with the arts.
"Through Our Eyes: An Art Showcase Depicting Positive Images of Black Fatherhood" will open Sunday at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit will be available to view through mid-January, Bell said.
A virtual event at 2 p.m. Sunday will kick off the showcase, including a conversation between Bell and longtime arts educator and minister Fletcher Nichols about Black fathers, Black families and the arts. Attendees can register at bffshowcase.Eventbrite.com.
The project is a partnership between Black Father Family, the Urban Arts Project and Harrison Museum, Bell said.
This is the latest event hosted by Black Father Family, an organization Bell created to empower Black dads and counter negative stereotypes. The group's Black father's festival over the summer was a resounding success, Bell said. This exhibit will be another way to engage the community, he said.
"The community appreciates the opportunity to learn and be educated," Bell said in a recent interview. "I think Black fathers appreciate the opportunity to have new experiences."
Bell pointed to himself as an example of someone who's learning and growing.
"Somebody mentioned to me the other day, 'Wow, you're a curator now,'" Bell recounted. "It blew my mind."
He first attended an art exhibit two months ago in Lynchburg. Afterward, one of the artists, Robert Pennix, asked Bell if there was a space in Roanoke to display art.
The idea grew from there.
Bell reached out to Kameron Melton with the Urban Arts Project. The Urban Arts Project signed onto the project, and Melton introduced Bell to Doug Jackson, the city's arts and culture coordinator, who connected Bell with the Harrison Museum.
The relationship between the exhibit and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture "just kind of made sense," Bell said.
"It provides an opportunity for an audience that may not otherwise think to visit the Harrison museum, offers an opportunity for exposure to the Harrison Museum, offers an opportunity for new and creative ways for the community overall to support the Harrison Museum," Bell said.
The project also offers an opportunity for Black Father Family to branch out.
"It's really part of our direction and our focus on social determinants of health and looking at the work of fatherhood and impacting children through a public health lens," Bell said. He hopes to drive home the importance of the arts in education and how Black fathers and families can be empowered through art.
For many of the artists, this will also be their first public showcase, Bell said. Most of the artists will have art for sale, Bell said. The following artists will have their work on display:
- Robert Pennix, Lynchburg
- Bryce Cobbs, Roanoke
- Monica Jones, Roanoke
- Ahmad Terry, Roanoke
- Avery Bolden, Roanoke
- Katrina Legans, Roanoke
- Angelique Scott, Richmond
