'Through Our Eyes' art exhibit seeks to empower Black fathers through the arts

Bell pointed to himself as an example of someone who's learning and growing.

"Somebody mentioned to me the other day, 'Wow, you're a curator now,'" Bell recounted. "It blew my mind."

He first attended an art exhibit two months ago in Lynchburg. Afterward, one of the artists, Robert Pennix, asked Bell if there was a space in Roanoke to display art.

The idea grew from there.

Bell reached out to Kameron Melton with the Urban Arts Project. The Urban Arts Project signed onto the project, and Melton introduced Bell to Doug Jackson, the city's arts and culture coordinator, who connected Bell with the Harrison Museum.

The relationship between the exhibit and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture "just kind of made sense," Bell said.

"It provides an opportunity for an audience that may not otherwise think to visit the Harrison museum, offers an opportunity for exposure to the Harrison Museum, offers an opportunity for new and creative ways for the community overall to support the Harrison Museum," Bell said.

The project also offers an opportunity for Black Father Family to branch out.