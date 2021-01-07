University presidents in region denounce Capitol insurrection

University presidents in the region denounced a violent siege at the Capitol Wednesday while avoiding explicit mention of President Donald Trump’s instigation of the melee by his unremitting spread of conspiracy theories.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands released a statement Thursday calling the insurrection “horrific and wrong,” and saying, “we are compelled to take an honest look at the underlying state of our society and ask, why did this happen, and how did we get here?”

“As a public university president, I rarely speak out on issues that may seem political in nature,” Sands wrote. “In this case, however, I feel moved to do so because I strongly believe that Hokies have a responsibility to do our part to help heal the deep wounds that this national crisis – years in the making—has illuminated.”

He invoked universities’ missions to foster critical thinking skills and implored Hokies to “commit to serving your communities by modeling critical thinking, by actively listening to those whose views differ from your own.”

Sands’ message saw widespread praise online.