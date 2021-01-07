University presidents in region denounce Capitol insurrection

University presidents in the region denounced a violent siege at the Capitol Wednesday while avoiding explicit mention of President Donald Trump’s instigation of the melee by his unremitting spread of conspiracy theories.
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands released a statement Thursday calling the insurrection “horrific and wrong,” and saying, “we are compelled to take an honest look at the underlying state of our society and ask, why did this happen, and how did we get here?”
“As a public university president, I rarely speak out on issues that may seem political in nature,” Sands wrote. “In this case, however, I feel moved to do so because I strongly believe that Hokies have a responsibility to do our part to help heal the deep wounds that this national crisis – years in the making—has illuminated.”
He invoked universities’ missions to foster critical thinking skills and implored Hokies to “commit to serving your communities by modeling critical thinking, by actively listening to those whose views differ from your own.”
Sands’ message saw widespread praise online.
But it also faced criticism, both from people who say he should have denounced sporadic violence during largely peaceful protests last summer against racism and police brutality, and from those who said his message let perpetrators off the hook.
Matt Gabriele, a professor of medieval studies at Tech, blasted parts of Sands’ statement as “milquetoast” and “offensive in the extreme.”
“[I]f I really am an educator, I cannot—I will not—‘listen to the differing views’ of people who advocate the killing of Black Americans and are trying to destroy democracy in this country,” Gabriele wrote on Twitter.
On Virginia Tech’s Facebook page, many commenters attacked Tech and its president for a perception that the university did not denounce sporadic violence at Black Lives Matter protests.
“These comments actually make me fearful to send my child back to Blacksburg in a week,” one Tech parent wrote in response.
President Mary Dana Hinton of Hollins University said she felt “visceral” emotions watching the scenes of “mob violence” at the Capitol.
“My fear was matched – and at times supplanted – by my anger,” Hinton wrote. “Anger that some people feel so entitled to their demands that they believe they can attack the very heart – literally and figuratively – of the nation they claim to love. Anger at the inexplicable injustice of how a federal insurrection was handled versus how protesters, the majority of whom were peaceful, were treated in 2020.”
Hinton concluded by invoking the mission of higher education.
“What we do each day counters fear mongering, hate-filled actions, injustice, and threats to democracy,” she wrote.
Roanoke College said President Michael Maxey would likely put out a statement on Friday. Radford University said it was unable to provide a statement from President Brian Hemphill by press time.
Staff writer Sam Wall contributed information to this report.