Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance to include virtual run

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Virginia Tech will not hold public gatherings in April to commemorate the 2007 campus shooting.

It’s the second year that the university has had to alter events tied to the Day of Remembrance because of the pandemic.

“On the Day of Remembrance, to be held on Friday, April 16, all members of the Virginia Tech community will be encouraged to pause and honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, in a manner most meaningful to you,” the university said in a statement.

Registration has opened for a virtual Run in Remembrance, which will be held over three days, from April 16 to April 18. One can sign up at https://run.recsports.vt.edu.

Participants can run, walk or jog on their own and post a photo online using the hashtag #VT32Run. Participants can download the phone app Stridekick to log steps with other Hokies. Other details for 2021 are forthcoming.

In a typical year, the 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance attracts thousands of people to Blacksburg.

Last year, more than 11,500 Hokies ran or walked more than 81,000 miles over the three days, the university said, surpassing the goal of 32,000 miles.